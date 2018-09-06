Heat & Humidity Back Today, Afternoon Storms Likely

More warmth and humidity out there this morning as well as plenty of cloud cover to start off your Thursday. Temperatures into the mid-70s for much of the Valley as that cloud cover is acting as a blanket this morning.
Clouds will likely stick around through most of your Thursday, and storm chances will increase as we head on into the afternoon. And the best chances for storms will pop up after lunchtime today and last through the early evening. Not everyone will see the rain, but where we do see some showers and storms there could be localized heavier amounts and some thunder. Temperatures today should stay in to the upper 80s and low 90s. If we do hit the 90s it’ll likely be because we saw some sunshine throughout the day.
Things will stay dry Friday and Saturday with temperatures back into the mid-90s in some spots. Should be a drive but a hot night for those football games on Friday. The weekend looks to stay mostly dry with temperatures staying into the low 90s. Better rain chances on the way for the early parts of next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
