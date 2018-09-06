Heat & Humidity Back Today, Afternoon Storms Likely

Clouds will likely stick around through most of your Thursday, and storm chances will increase as we head on into the afternoon. And the best chances for storms will pop up after lunchtime today and last through the early evening. Not everyone will see the rain, but where we do see some showers and storms there could be localized heavier amounts and some thunder. Temperatures today should stay in to the upper 80s and low 90s. If we do hit the 90s it’ll likely be because we saw some sunshine throughout the day.