Garbanzo beans could help with prostate problems

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Public Educator Donna-Green Goodman shares a recipe containing Zinc that could help with prostate problems.
Health Hummus Recipe:
2 cups cooked or canned garbanzos, with liquid
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup Tahini (sesame seed butter)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin or to taste
2 cloves garlic or to taste
Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate. Delicious on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, bean sprouts.
VARIATION: Add roasted peppers, Jalepeno, roasted onion, olives, chives, spices……you name it!!!!
