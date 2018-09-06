Garbanzo beans could help with prostate problems

Wellness Wednesday: Prostate Issues
By Elizabeth Gentle | September 6, 2018 at 4:44 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 4:44 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Public Educator Donna-Green Goodman shares a recipe containing Zinc that could help with prostate problems.

Health Hummus Recipe:

2 cups cooked or canned garbanzos, with liquid

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup Tahini (sesame seed butter)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin or to taste

2 cloves garlic or to taste

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate. Delicious on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, bean sprouts.

VARIATION: Add roasted peppers, Jalepeno, roasted onion, olives, chives, spices……you name it!!!!

