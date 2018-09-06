Crime Stoppers: Man allegedly feels up shopper at Walmart

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying an alleged groper.
The incident happened on July 2 at the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway. According to police, the victim was shopping when she felt someone rub her leg just below the knee. She turned around and asked the offender what he was doing and he reportedly said he had dropped his cellphone. When she said she was calling the police, he ran out.
As the offender fled, he reportedly told her he was a Christian.
Police said the man fits the description of a suspect who has done this to several women at several locations around town.
If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You can call anonymously, and your call could get you a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.