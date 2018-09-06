App allows authorities to better watch school in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and county school system are using new technology to keep a watchful eye on kids at one school.
Cameras are now at Skyline School and can be monitored with an app.
Officials spent much of the summer putting cameras in Skyline School, but now Big Brother is watching.
On Thursday, Officials with UAH began putting an app on sheriff’s office personnel smartphones, which will allow them to see in real time what is going on at Skyline School. It was a pilot program started by Dr. Gary Maddox, the UAH System Management and Production Center director who once graduated from Skyline.
Approximately 40 cameras have been installed at the school.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips says if there is a situation at the school this will allow deputies to get real time information on the problem and where that problem is.
“We will be able to see every room in the school live so it’s, I think going to be a great benefit especially for us. Again, we are short on school resource officers and when you don’t have a SRO there you are going to have a camera, a live camera,” said Phillips.
Phillips says they hope they will be able to add more cameras to other schools as time goes along.
