Alabama Walmart employees receive more than $5.49 million in cash bonuses

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - This week, more than 915,000 Walmart U.S. hourly associates across the country are receiving a share of more than $200 million in cash bonuses based on their stores’ Q2 performance. The bonuses are included in Associate’s September 6 paycheck.
Walmart associates earn quarterly bonuses as part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. In total, associates in Alabama earned more than $5.4 million in Q2 bonuses.
The bonuses come on the heel of the Walmart U.S. business recording its highest comp sales performance in more than 10 years-- with comp sales growth (excluding fuel) of 4.5%-- along with an increase in customer traffic of more than 2%.
“Our associates across Alabama display great dedication to our customers and the company each and every day,” said Annemarie Browning, Regional General Manager, Walmart. “Their hard work and commitment to saving customers’ time and money greatly contributed to repeat trips and increased sales, and we are proud to award our associates more than $5.4 million in bonuses across the state.”
The recent strong sales and traffic figures build on the positive momentum of the U.S. business, which has enabled a positive local impact across Alabama through associate bonuses, wage increases and innovation and improvement to stores, among other investments.
In January, Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000.
Walmart also recently announced a commitment to train and develop one million associates over the next five years and introduced a new education benefit for associates, which includes free college credit for on-the-job training and options for associates to earn a college degree without incurring student loan debt.
