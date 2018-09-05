Superhero Day in Athens recognizes children battling cancer

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Athens is preparing an event meant to recognize kids who are fighting a painful illness.
The Superhero Fun Day and Family Expo in Athens is a free event meant to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
The event was created by the Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation backed by the family of its namesake: 12-year-old Eli Williamson, who lost the battle with cancer in 2017. It’s their way of honoring him and giving back to the community.
Superhero Day runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 8 at Big Spring Memorial Park. There will be food, activities, contests, music and prizes at the event.
For more information on the free event, you can visit the website.
All proceeds raised will go to the Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation and there will be a Superhero Parade at 10:15 when the superheroes arrive.
