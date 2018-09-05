Scientists say airport security bins carry more germs than the toilets

(CNN) - The germiest place in an airport may not be where you think.
The plastic bins used for shoes, liquids and carry-ons are hotbeds for viruses, according to a study by the University of Nottingham and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.
Researchers also examined surfaces of handrails, toilets, kiosk touchscreens and toys in children's play areas. Security trays were found to have the most contamination.
To help stop the spread of germs, travelers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly and frequently.
The study was published in the journal "BMC Infectious Diseases."
