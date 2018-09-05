Red Cross staff give safety reminders for natural disasters

(WAFF) - The North Alabama Red Cross was monitoring "Gordon" and teams of volunteers were on stand-by ready to assist.
WAFF found out the volunteers were not needed this time around.
Everyone we talked with says it’s better to over prepare and not be sorry, especially when there’s a possibility for a disaster. Staff at the Red Cross want to remind you of some simple things you can do to get ready for severe weather.
Natalie Bush has been a volunteer at the Red Cross for the past two years. She has an emergency kit, making sure she has the basics. She was one of several people monitoring “Gordon” and ready to help.
“We’re always on stand-by because you never know when anything can happen. It could be local, on the coast, anywhere. We’re always available and ready,” said Bush.
The executive director of the Red Cross helped during Hurricane Harvey. She says the Tennessee Valley is lucky “Gordon” didn’t cause any damage this time around.
"We’re encouraging everyone to just take a step back, look, and think. What would you have done if this had been a big hurricane, had been a big weather event? Are you prepared?” asks Khris Anderson.
The emergency response vehicle is staffed and ready to go, but it’s not going to be deployed. The volunteers that we spoke with say it’s important to be prepared because you never know when the next natural disaster will take place.
“We know that here in North Alabama it’s just a matter of when the next one comes, not if, but really when, so one thing that we constantly need and are constantly requiting for are volunteers to help us for the next big one,” said Khris Anderson.
If you need help from the Red Cross there are a lot of services available.
You can see checklists and other information staff and volunteers at the Red Cross say will give you peace of mind and could save your live during a natural disaster by clicking here.
“We’re going to provide financial assistance, we’re going to provide a place to stay, free food, we’re going to provide you, what you need. Anything we can’t provide, we’re going to make sure and put you with other people in the community who can help meet your needs,” said Anderson.
