Preparing for a Natural Disaster

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - At any moment, a natural disaster can strike the Tennessee Valley. Whether it’s a tornado, a hurricane, or even a house fire, your family needs a plan. September is National Preparedness Month and first responders in the Tennessee Valley are giving their advice on how you can stay ready for whatever mother nature may bring.
First, create a safety kit. Your kit should include at least three days worth of food and water per person in your family. Pack extra sets of clothes, your phone chargers, any necessary medication, important documents, and in the case the power should go out, have a car inverter packed as well. Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says that you also need to think about the needs of your family members. “Every family is different, every need in every family is different. Just make sure that those special needs you have in your family, you have specific plans for that specific person," says McKenzie.
You also want to establish an emergency plan and make sure everyone in your family knows it. Captain McKenzie suggest that you go over that plan at least once or twice a year and keep it updating it whenever it’s necessary. Things your plan should include are: knowing how you are going to receive emergency alerts and notifications if the power goes out, where to take shelter in the case of severe weather, escape routes if a fire breaks out, and how you plan to communicate with your family. You also need to make sure you are practicing your emergency plan. You can create a plan for your family at Ready.gov.
One last thing Captain McKenzie suggest, if you have a private storm shelter in your home for you and your family, make sure to register it with the city you live in. McKenzie says your information will remain confidential. However, in the case of a natural disaster, if your neighborhood gets leveled and there are no street signs or house numbers to find you, McKenzie says there are GPS Coordinates that will help first responders locate your storm shelter and make sure everyone in your family is safe.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.