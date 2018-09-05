Preparing for a Natural Disaster

You also want to establish an emergency plan and make sure everyone in your family knows it. Captain McKenzie suggest that you go over that plan at least once or twice a year and keep it updating it whenever it’s necessary. Things your plan should include are: knowing how you are going to receive emergency alerts and notifications if the power goes out, where to take shelter in the case of severe weather, escape routes if a fire breaks out, and how you plan to communicate with your family. You also need to make sure you are practicing your emergency plan. You can create a plan for your family at Ready.gov.