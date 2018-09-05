Police: 2 gunshot victims show up at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a double shooting.
Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex then drove themselves to the Jet-Pep at 4011 University Dr. Tuesday night. The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.
Their injuries were not life-threatening. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The specific apartment complex is not known.
There is no suspect information at this time.
WAFF 48 is gathering more information.
