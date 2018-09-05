Huntsville school leaders address budget issues as end of fiscal year looms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville city school leaders met Tuesday night to address budget issues affecting the system.
The system financial office projects the reserves will fall to $13 million at the end of this fiscal year but go up to $15 million at the end of the next one in 2019. The state requires at least one month’s spending in reserves, which is $18 million for Huntsville City Schools.
The end of the fiscal year for Huntsville City Schools is Sept. 30.
"Over spending is what has led to this. As far as what we receive, we were spending more than we were taking in,” said Bob Hagood, deputy superintendent of finance.
"When you’re having budget issues, all of that trickles down,” said Carol Elliott. She has several children in the system and is afraid the financial drama will spill over into the classroom.
“I would love to see a lot more at the parent level and at the individual teacher level," she said.
Hagood believes there is promise for the next few years, financially. He stressed that teacher salary increases are secure in the budget.
Since recognizing the major financial issues, the system has “trimmed fat” in several areas, such as reducing technology costs and adjusting contracts. The board president says these adjustments have saved them just under $10 million.
"I can't look into the future, and I can't make any guarantees. But like I've said, my guarantee is to protect the classroom,” said Superintendent Christie Finley.
While school leaders couldn’t specifically map out a timeline for the next phase of this work, they say they’ll start first with attrition and then look at eliminating certain programs.
The next budget hearing is Sept. 13. The board will vote on a final budget that night before submitting it to the state on Sept. 17.
