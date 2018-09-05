Huntsville Animal Services holding “Real Housecats of Huntsville” special

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is hoping to pair cats and kittens at their shelter with homes during their “Real Housecats of Huntsville” special.
As part of the special, the shelter’s cats and kittens will be adoptable for $10 throughout the month of September.
The special includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.
You can find out more about Huntsville Animal Services on their website.
The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard.
