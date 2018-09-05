A Gloomy, Possibly Rainy, Day Expected Due to Gordon

Still warm and humid out there to start off your Wednesday as temperatures once again are into the low 70s this morning. Wind is relatively light but it is strong enough to make fog development tough, so there isn’t much concern on that for the commute.
Remnants of Gordon could make their way into the Valley later today bringing some spots some rainfall, but the bulk of the moisture should stay to the west. Don’t expect a whole lot of rain from this, but we could still see some locally heavier rainfall inside the spotty storms. Wind shouldn’t be too much of an issue today, staying from the southeast at near 10 mph. Due to denser cloud cover and rain potential, today looks to stay below 90° for the first time this month.
Don’t get too used to the break because the heat is right back up on Thursday and looks to stay around for much of the next two weeks. Scattered storms are back for Thursday as well with a drier end to the week expected.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.