A Gloomy, Possibly Rainy, Day Expected Due to Gordon

Remnants of Gordon could make their way into the Valley later today bringing some spots some rainfall, but the bulk of the moisture should stay to the west. Don’t expect a whole lot of rain from this, but we could still see some locally heavier rainfall inside the spotty storms. Wind shouldn’t be too much of an issue today, staying from the southeast at near 10 mph. Due to denser cloud cover and rain potential, today looks to stay below 90° for the first time this month.