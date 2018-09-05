Fifth Annual 9/11 Honor Walk to be held in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Fifth Annual 9/11 Honor Walk is set to be held at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on September 9.
The event is to honor those who served the country during the September 11, 2001 attacks.
This year’s program is expected to honor Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
Tickets to the event are free with pre-registration. You can register for the event by clicking here.
Attendees will also have access to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center at a discounted rate. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.