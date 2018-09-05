Family members cling to each other in court as details surface in Huntsville triple homicide

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A triple murder suspect’s case is headed to a Madison County grand jury after testimony of the tragic killing were presented by Huntsville investigators.
Rodney Geddes Sr appeared before Madison County District Judge Patricia Demos for his preliminary hearing Wednesday today and the victims’ loved ones filled the courtroom, wearing shirts that said “Gone But Not Forgotten.”
Geddes is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 42-year-old Iris Bynum, her daughter, 17-year-old Heaven Hines, and Heaven’s friend, 16-year-old Xzariah Rice. All three were found dead in Bynum’s home on Knollwood Drive in Northwest Huntsville in June, their bodies scattered throughout the house.
HPD Investigator Michael Denoon laid out his findings on the stand. He said it all started when family members couldn’t get a hold of the victims so they went to the house to check on them.
Bynum’s daughter, Treasure Braxton, went inside, saw a foot of a someone down on the ground, got scared and backed out of the house. She asked her friend to go in and he found the bodies.
Police responded to the scene and talked to relatives who said there was a history of domestic violence involving Geddes, who lived there.
Geddes had been living at the home and had a relationship with Bynum, but she told family members the night of the murder, she had a fight with Geddes and kicked him out.
Bynum told her sister during their last conversation that her and Geddes had a fight. He accused her of cheating and she kicked him out.
Geddes’ mother said she received calls and texts from Geddes the night of the killings. He told her that he was packing his belongings and going to a hotel. In another conversation, she said Geddes sounded out of breath, high and upset about his fight with Bynum.
Then she received a text that said: “I love you all. I’m sorry.”
In the house, blood and .380 shell casings were found. Geddes’s Lexus was in the driveway and inside his car, investigators say they found spent .380 shell casings that matched those found in the house.
Police located video of him at 4 AM at a Citgo gas station in one of Bynum’s cars after the murder, which they say he traded for drugs.
HPD got call from police in Franklin County, TN that Geddes had been arrested for possession of crack cocaine.
In Tennessee, he approached an officer who was conducting a traffic stop on the night of June 19th and asked for help. Geddes told the officer he was with a group of people getting high and thought they might rob him so he jumped out of the moving car, which turned out to be Bynum’s other car, a Nissan Maxima.
Investigators looked at Bynum’s phone records and found that at 11:50 pm on June 18th was the last time she spoke to her sister.
Then at 1:41 am on June 19th, the same sister got a call from Geddes asked to talk to her about what was going on between him and Bynum which she thought was strange. Geddes never showed up to talk to her.
Huntsville investigators went to Tennessee to interview Geddes.
He told them he was doing drugs, met some people and thought they were going to steal his chain so he jumped out of the car.
Photos were taken of his injuries of road rash and Geddes thought he might have broken his foot but he told investigators that none of his wounds had caused him to bleed.
Investigator Denoon noticed blood on Geddes’ socks and pants, which weren’t ripped from leaping out of the car.
When Denoon asked him about Knollwood, Geddes said he wanted a lawyer.
Forensic results on the blood on his clothes are not back yet, Denoon testified.
A warrant for Geddes was issued and he was extradited back to Alabama and charged in the three murders.
At the crime scene, investigators said they found Heaven’s body on the floor in the hallway. She suffered gunshot wounds to her mouth, hand and chest and what appeared to be an exit wound at the base of her skull, Denoon said.
He went on to testify that Xzariah’s body was found in the bathroom. She had gunshot wounds to her face and temple.
Bynum’s body was found in her bedroom. She suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.
As Denoon discussed the victims’ injuries, family members cried and leaned on each other for support. They wore special shirts for the hearings with the victims’ pictures that said “Gone but not forgotten.”
Denoon also explained Geddes’ capture in TN. Geddes “came out of nowhere” to speak to the officer he approached during the traffic stop and the officer ran his name in the computer system, but no warrants came up so he let Geddes go. When the officer went back to the police station and learned that HPD was searching for Geddes in connection with the murders, a BOLO was issued and he was located and taken into custody.
Geddes did not offer any explanation for what happened in the home he shared with Bynum.
The victims' relatives spoke to us after the hearing and said how hard it has been for them to cope with their deaths.
Geddes’s attorney, meanwhile, says he remains adamant that he is not guilty. The judge found probable cause and bound the case over to a grand jury.
