Elementary school on lockdown in the Shoals, police searching for robbery suspect

BRICK HATTON, AL (WAFF) - An elementary school is on lockdown in the Muscle Shoals area as police search for a robbery suspect.
Hatton Elementary School is on lock-down as officers search the woods behind the building for a man wanted on multiple charges, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The lockdown and search are reportedly the result of a high-speed chase that began Wednesday morning in Muscle Shoals, before the vehicle went east on Second Street. The chase ended when the car crashed and flipped near the old Brick Hatton School.
Police said the suspect got out of the car and ran into the wooded area behind the school.
WAFF has a crew headed to the scene.
