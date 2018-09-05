Electrifying tests on Redstone Arsenal keeping our soldiers safe

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The saying goes that lightning never strikes twice in the same place but at a special testing zone on Redstone Arsenal, it does. It’s designed to keep our soldiers safe and well-equipped on the front lines.
The Redstone Test Center is making sure Army gear holds up in the toughest conditions, including dangerous storms. They have equipment that replicates lightning strikes.
“We have two lightning facilities that we operate here at RTC. At one, we test mostly inert items and we can do direct strike and near strike lightning testing on items out there. At that bank, we operate at one million volts and it discharges 200,000 amps,” explained Jeff Craven, RF and E3 safety engineer.
There’s also a second facility specifically designed to test tactical missile systems to the lightning environment.
“We’ve had almost everything in the Army inventory tested at that facility, from grenades, all the way up to the Pershing Missile System,” Craven added.
This type of testing had its genesis from WWII. RTC has been specializing in these tests since 1965 and has been conducting lightening specific tests since 1981.
The Electromagnetic Environmental Effects testing checks the equipment for its response to radio frequency interruptions involving radar, IED jammers and communications equipment. These interruptions most often come in the form of lightning or other types of static discharges.
At the Electromagnetic Test Division, there’s four types of tests: radio frequency testing, lightning testing, electro static discharge testing and electromagnetic pulse testing.
When a piece of equipment first comes, it’s tested in the EMI chamber at the component level. Once the staff proves that it meets the military standards at the component level, then it will be integrated into a system, like a helicopter, a ground vehicle, a UAV.
Once it’s integrated into the system, there’s a different series of tests that they’ll perform.
“We apply all this RF energy onto these pieces of equipment and test to make sure that equipment can continue to operate properly,” said David Anconetani, test division chief.
Lightning is one subset of that testing, but it is a natural event. So the other RF testing they do looks at manmade issues.
“One of things we try to do here is to check out all of the equipment to the full range of electromagnetic environments of which lightning is just one,” Craven said.
“We're looking at other systems that are producing this energy and we're making sure that all these pieces of equipment, when they're integrated into a system, that they all work nice together and all those pieces do their jobs,” Anconetani added. “We're trying to ensure that the warfighter receives a piece of equipment that works and that it works in all different types of RF environments, including lightning and radar systems.”
The EMI chamber is built with special material to absorb RF energy. It does that through converting it into heat.
“The reason we have this particular chamber is so that we have an RF quiet environment so that we can test Army hardware to show what energy it is giving off and how it’s being affected by energy. This room eliminates all the outside RF energy to come in and then it also keeps all the RF energy inside,” Anconetani stated.
It allows for precise, accurate measurements. There’s also a reverberation chamber. Crews pump RF energy into it and paddles move it around and creates large RF environment inside in the test cell which allows them to do testing they wouldn’t normally be able to do in the open air. The staff works indoors and outdoors doing testing.
The Army has a requirement that if a piece of equipment is struck by lightning, it has to be safe. Almost all Army equipment at one time or another is struck by lightning and the team looks at the results of the lightning strike on the hardware. If it blows up, the team collects data so the equipment can be upgraded, fixed or repaired.
“So if you're out there handling things at events and have a lightning strike, it can't inadvertently blow up or cause a hazardous condition,” Anconetani said. “We test to keep the soldiers safe so if they're using a piece of equipment and they're having to fight during a lightning storm and there's a lightning strike, they're still safe. The qeuipment may not be functional afterwards, but it will be safe. We test it with lightning to make sure that it stays safe during their operations.”
Craven has worked for RTC for 36 years and loves his job.
“A lot of times, the enemy, when they determine that we have a particular susceptibility in an area, they can exploit the system and use the RF energy to make the equipment malfunction,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure that the troops are getting equipment that can survive all of these electromagnetic environments and function properly when they get into these environments.”
