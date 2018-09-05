Driver sentenced in 2017 hit-and-run incident in TN

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - A man who was indicted in a hit-and-run incident at Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County, Tennessee, has been sentenced.
Tyler Noe was struck by a vehicle was bicycling near the park on July 8, 2017. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.
Officers identified Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, of Franklin, TN, as the driver. He was arrested on July 28 after being indicted by a federal grand jury. He later pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent, and obstruction of justice.
Neely was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,260 in restitution to the victims.
