2 charged with child porn in the Shoals

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Colbert County man and a Franklin County man face charges after authorities say they found child pornography in their possession.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his department teamed up with Homeland Security to arrest Shawn Willis on 2,000 counts of possession of child porn.
Russell Meyers in Franklin County is charged with two counts of possession of child porn as well as other charges.
Both men are being held in their respective counties' jails.
