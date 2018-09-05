Berkley Community Center to be demolished

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It’s time to say goodbye to the Berkley Community Center.
The Madison County Commission states it’s in disrepair and needs to be torn down.
The commissioner for District 3 says there is just too much wear and tear on that building and it makes more fiscal sense to demolish it and rebuild.
The demolition could start as soon as next month, but the commission wants you to know it still cares about the community.
If you use the senior facility there, don’t worry. That building won’t be torn down.
It is still serviceable and renovations were done on that facility just last year.
