UAH reports record enrollment for fourth straight year

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has reported record enrollment for the Fall 2018 semester.
UAH says that total enrollment after the tenth day of class was 9,736 students, which is an increase of 7-percent when compared to Fall 2017. The freshman class at UAH also contains 1,428 students, which is the largest in the school’s history.
This marks the fourth straight year of record enrollment for the campus.
The incoming class at UAH also reportedly scored a record average of 28.5 on their ACT, which is up from an average of 27.9 in 2017.
“It’s becoming increasingly important that students view their choice for college as an investment. Prospective students are coming to realize that a diploma from UAH provides them with great value,” UAH President Robert Altenkirch commented.
The school also says that enrollment has increased 32.5-percent throughout the past four years. UAH believes that growth will continue in Fall 2019, with projections calling for more than 10,000 students.
