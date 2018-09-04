Tropical Storm Gordon to strengthen overnight

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 9:30 P.M. CDT Update
Tropical Storm Gordon rapidly strengthened Sunday night into Monday morning and became the seventh named storm of the season. It was a wet and windy Labor Day Monday for the residents of Florida with soaking rainfall associated with Gordon falling over most of the state.
The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast has Tropical Storm Gordon moving NW through the Gulf of Mexico and headed for the north-central Gulf Coast. This forecast has Gordon reaching hurricane strength in the next 24 hours and set to make landfall between Mobile, AL and New Orleans, LA sometime Tuesday evening.
Hurricane Warnings have been issues for all of the Gulf Coast of Alabama and Mississippi. Tropical Storm Warning have been issued for portions of Louisiana and Florida. The main concerns Tuesday night into Wednesday will be hurricane force winds, deadly storm surge, heavy rainfall and the potential of flash flooding.
While heavy rainfall and flash flooding associated with Gordon are a concern for the Gulf Coast, Gordon will bring no real effects to the Tennessee Valley over the coming days. Our only chances of rain and storms will be very isolated pop-up “summer-time” showers through the workweek.
Please stay aware to the changing conditions of Tropical Storm Gordon over the next 24 to 48 hours. Check back for 48 First alert Weather Team updates over the air, on the web and on your 48 First Alert Weather app.
