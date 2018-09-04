Tropical Storm Gordon approaching Gulf Coast, Staying hot here

Tropical Storm Gordon will continue to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength sometime Tuesday evening before making landfall. As of right now, HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for all of Alabama’s Gulf Coast as well as Mississippi’s. Storm surge, hurricane force winds and flash flooding will all be possible along the Gulf Shore with this potential hurricane. Wednesday will be slightly cooler due to mostly cloudy skies, isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon. The rest of the week in the Tennessee Valley will stay hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Widely scattered rain showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours through Friday. More 90s are expected for the coming weekend and into next week.