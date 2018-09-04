Tennessee Valley BBQ special to air on WAFF 48

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Looking for some great barbecue ideas? We’ve got you covered.
Join WAFF 48 News for the Tennessee Valley BBQ Trail presented by Tennessee Valley Weekend. You can watch it on WAFF 48 on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Your mouth will be watering over these slow-smoked homestyle favorites.
Featured restaurants include:
- Donnie's BBQ Corner
- Greenbrier Barbeque
- Boarhog's Restaurant
- Mud Creek Bar-B-Que
- Pig-N-Out Barbecue
- Lawler's Barbcue
- Johnny's Bar-B-Q
- Rick's Barbecue
- Clyde's Barbecue
- Mary's Pit Bar-BQ
- Fire & Spice TexMex Smokehouse
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.