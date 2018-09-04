Rock Cut Road, US 72 improvements coming ahead of Cecil Ashburn construction

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Are you someone who relies on Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville for your daily commute?
Thousands of people do and with the road closing for a year for construction in January, drivers are seeking other options.
Some will use U.S. 72 as an alternative and there are efforts to beef up a busy intersection along 72 in time for the big shutdown.
U.S. 72 East is just one of few alternate routes to head from the Big Cove area over into Huntsville as drivers look for other ways to go with the Cecil Ashburn Drive widening project coming up. An interim improvement project is coming to Rock Cut Road and 72 to reconfigure the intersection.
“We will be installing a 1500-LF acceleration lane for the westbound 72 traffic. It will allow drivers to safely merge into the westbound traffic without having to stop the westbound traffic in the peak hours,” explained Huntsville’s director of engineering, Kathy Martin.
“We will also be installing a temporary traffic signal for eastbound movement on 72 that will be activated if there are people waiting to get out on Rock Cut Road. It just improves the safety and configuration of that intersection and it doesn’t delay the traffic for the westbound motorists for 72 coming into town in the peak morning hours,” she added.
Richard Williams is a Hampton Cove area resident who hopes officials will expand their list of spots for improvements, pointing out that you have to drive Little Cove Road to get to Rock Cut Road. He says bridges on Little Cove need widening and fortifying and flooding is also an issue.
“The safety of going out to Little Cove Road on a simple day is concerning because people cross over traffic on those bridges. On the weekends, people have kayaks and both sides of the road are filled with cars and you have no escape route. There are no shoulders going that direction,” he stated. “You need to fix Little Cove Road and out that direction before you start to disrupt that amount of traffic and expect people to go safely out towards Gurley on Little Cove Road.”
He has tried Rock Cut Road to merge onto U.S. 72 and he doesn’t like it.
“It's a bad angle to look back to the right to try to see if traffic is coming at you and at that point, they're going very fast,” Williams added.
Residents hope their concerns can be addressed as the Cecil Ashburn project looms and the Rock Cut Road and U.S. 72 improvements move forward. It is currently under design right now and officials hope to have the project ready for construction late this year, in the November timeframe. The intent is to have it completely in place before Cecil Ashburn begins construction.
“It is a temporary interim intersection improvement to encourage people in the Big Cove community to use 72 and not just Governors Drive during the Cecil Ashburn project,” Martin said.
On the City of Huntsville’s website, the project is listed as having local and state funding from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
It is a “Restore Our Roads” project, according to the site, which is an initiative that has resulted in a $250 million cost-sharing agreement between the City of Huntsville and the Alabama Department of Transportation to complete major road projects in key corridors throughout the city.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.