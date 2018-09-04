Mother gives 3-year-old son ‘swirly,’ video posted to Facebook, death threats follow

LEESBURG, FL (RNN) – A mom is under investigation after a videothat shows her dunking her 3-year-old son’s head into a toilet appeared on Facebook.
Kaitlyn Wolf said the “swirly” was just a joke taken out of context.
"My sons and I horseplay rough," Wolf told WFTV. "We stuck his head in the toilet and flushed it. And my older son was recording it."
At the end of the video, a child can be heard saying, “God, that’s mean.”
The Leesburg Police Department said it’s received multiple calls and messages about the video.
“The incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Children and Families, and Detectives are also working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate criminal prosecution,” Leesburg police said on Facebook.
Misty McCormic originally posted the video to Facebook. She received it from an unidentified person, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
McCormic is the mother of two children whose father is dating Wolf.
In a separate Facebook video, she said posting the video was the right thing to do.
“I do not feel bad and I will not apologize for posting it whatsoever,” McCormic said. “I do hope that the kids in the situation that were in the video get their justice and do get help.”
The social media feedback has been harsh. Walsh said she’s received death threats over the video.
"It was just a game," Wolf told WFTV. "I didn't inflict harm on him. He didn't have any bruise or cuts. He was laughing during the video."
She said she regrets doing it.
"Everybody just stop Facebooking me and telling me you want me to die," Wolf said. "I get it."
