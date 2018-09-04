Man arrested in Decatur burglary cases

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man has been arrested on burglary charges in Decatur after multiple reports of thefts.
Police say they began investigating after receiving reports of burglaries and thefts on Jarvis Street, Woodmead Street, Leafwood Place, and Brownstone Avenue in late July and late August.
Detectives were able to identify Webb Andrew Wiggins as the suspect in these cases. During the investigation, officers reportedly noticed Wiggins breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart on Spring Avenue.
The officers were able to detain Wiggins. They then found that he was in possession of heroin, as well as multiple pieces of stolen items in thefts from Decatur and Huntsville.
Wiggins was charged with theft of property, two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.
Police say Wiggins was out on parole at the time of his arrest. His parole officer was notified and Wiggins was charged with a parole revocation without bond.
Detectives were able to to help Huntsville, Hartselle, and Trinity Police Departments with solving similar crimes.
Decatur police were able to recover multiple items that were taken from the victims in Decatur. They were also able to recover a stolen license plate that they say Wiggins was using on his vehicle from Hartselle.
Authorities are still in the process of returning the stolen items, as well as other recovered property.
Investigators also reportedly discovered that others may have been involved in assisting Wiggins with these crimes.
