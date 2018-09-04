Hot & Humid Again Today, Rain Chances From Gordon on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Back to reality for most folks out there today but the weather is pretty much going to be the same. Temperature staying into the low 70s out there this morning with quite a bit of humidity and a light southeast wind. Skies are mostly clear and it should stay that way for the better part of your Tuesday. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this afternoon as high temperatures once again climb into the mid-90s. The heat index will be closer to 100° with all of that humidity making you feel much warmer.