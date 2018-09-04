Hot & Humid Again Today, Rain Chances From Gordon on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Back to reality for most folks out there today but the weather is pretty much going to be the same. Temperature staying into the low 70s out there this morning with quite a bit of humidity and a light southeast wind.
Skies are mostly clear and it should stay that way for the better part of your Tuesday. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this afternoon as high temperatures once again climb into the mid-90s. The heat index will be closer to 100° with all of that humidity making you feel much warmer.
There is an isolated chance of storms across the valley this afternoon, but not everyone will see the rain and there’s a good chance that most of us stay dry today. Temperatures every day this weekend through next week look to stay into the low 90s, well above our average. Rain chances do increase as we move towards the weekend!
Still keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Gordon continues to churn and strengthen through the Gulf. At this point it looks like it will make landfall somewhere between New Orleans, LA and Mobile, AL this evening as a possible CAT 1 hurricane. Hurricane warnings are already in effect for those areas. However, it still looks like the effects on the Tennessee Valley will be very minimal, but we will continue to monitor it.
