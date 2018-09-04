Guntersville triple murder suspect pleads not guilty

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 4, 2018 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:27 PM

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man arrested in connection to three murders in Guntersville has plead not guilty.

Jimmy Spencer was arrested in July in connection to the murders of Marie Kitchens Martin, her great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee, and Martha Reliford.

Spencer was charged with four counts of murder, along with three additional charges of capital murder committed while serving a life sentence. Spencer pleaded not guilty to all seven of the charges and not guilty by reason of mental disease.

