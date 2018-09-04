Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency for South AL ahead of TS Gordon’s landfall

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency several south Alabama counties in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon’s landfall today.
The State of Emergency is effective immediately and includes: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington Counties.
“All coastal Alabama residents need to prepare now ahead of tonight’s potential landfall near Alabama. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Ivey said. “As with any tropical weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather conditions for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready when they are needed.”
Gordon is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and will bring a flooding threat, isolated tornadoes and rain, with risk factors ‘dramatically’ increasing over the next 36 hours, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and Alabama National Guard teams have also been activated ins support of the coastal region.
“Gordon is a tight, fast moving tropical storm. Alabama is postured for a coastal wind and water event, but the key will be the preparation of our citizens,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian E. Hastings said. “If you live in the coastal counties, especially in surge and flood prone areas, it is imperative that you get to a safe place by early afternoon and stay there through Wednesday morning. With tropical storm force winds forecasted, we expect power outages concentrated in the coastal counties; so, make sure you have a 72-hour emergency kit ready.”
This story is developing.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.