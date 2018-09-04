Franklin County authoriites searching for escaped inmate

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a man who has escaped from the county jail on Saturday, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Robert Lee Brown, 26, of Martin Street in Florence, was in jail on parole violation, facing up to 12 years in prison for a burglary charge. He reportedly had been in jail since July 17.
Brown has a crown tattooed on his forehead and tattoos on his neck. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.
