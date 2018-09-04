Economic issues take center stage at congressional town hall in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - National debt, universal health care and taxes were all talking points Monday at a town hall hosted by one of north Alabama’s congressional candidates.
Alabama District 5 Democratic nominee Peter Joffrion spoke to a full house at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in north Huntsville.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., joined Joffrion, and the two took questions from the crowd.
Topics varied from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Robert Mueller investigation, but the conversation often returned to economic challenges facing the area.
Joffrion said one of the first measures he would work toward in Congress would be to repeal tax cuts for the wealthy.
He said the measure would free up funds to combat the national debt and invest in local communities.
"Anyone who chooses not to go to college, we have to provide a meaningful vocational alternative for them, and we're not doing a good job of that right now," he said.
He said he's a "job creator" and would fight for local investment that would improve infrastructure for the district and create job opportunities for those who are struggling to get on their feet.
Fellowship Presbyterian pastor, the Rev. Gregory Bentley, moderated the event and said “bread and butter” issues of supporting families is what effects his parish the most. He said his parish’s community struggles with food insecurity and making ends meet.
He wants November’s winners to understand that concern.
“I think politicians, have to make things work, regardless of what stripe they wear. Whether they call themselves conservatives or liberals, you have to make things work, and what I mean by that is make it work for the constituents, your people,” he said.
Toni McGriff traveled from Jackson County to hear Joffrion speak and said she's concerned about her neighbors and their healthcare costs.
"I see the people that need quality healthcare in Jackson County because of poverty. Many of them are the working poor, they go to work everyday. They just don't make enough money to take care of themselves in terms of healthcare," she said.
Both Bentley and McGriff voiced support for Joffrion and called on the district to vote in large numbers.
Joffrion is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in the November 6 general election.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.