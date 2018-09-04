Construction workers needed for north Alabama developments

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - We’ve all heard about the growth of the Tennessee Valley with companies making big announcements, but The Toyota-Mazda plant and Facebook data center can’t be built without construction workers, and there is a massive shortage of those.
If you’re looking for a job and you can swing a hammer, you pretty much have a job.
A shortage means there’s a big opportunity if you’re not afraid to get your hands dirty.
Darrell Henry is the manager of the Alabama Association of General Contractors and he works with companies who need to hire more construction workers. But finding people is proving to be a challenge.
“It’s really bad here locally because we are growing faster than the surrounding areas,” said Henry.
More than 70 percent of construction companies are hiring, and the number is expected to go up as people retire.
“Forty-nine percent of the construction industry is baby boomers. Of that 49 percent, we’re expecting 20 percent of those people to retire in the next four to five years,” said Henry.
Construction companies here in the Tennessee Valley say they pay several dollars more than minimum wage, but there is still a huge shortage.
But it’s easy to become a construction worker.
“If you can pass a drug test and you can show up to the job site, we’ve got a job for you,” said Henry.
There are a lot of resources being used to let people know about the job shortages and the variety of construction jobs available. One tool you can use is www.gobuildalabama.com.
“Construction is one of just a few industries where you can start out at the absolute bottom, and in just a number of years start your own company. You learn as you go,” said Henry.
Henry says college isn’t for everyone. If you’re looking for a new job or want to start a career he hopes you’ll do some research and consider becoming a construction worker.
