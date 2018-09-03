Toyota invests in Uber, Disney raises wages,Coca-Cola buys coffee chain to rival Starbucks, and more

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
Toyota is set to invest $500 million in Uber as apart of agreement to jointly work on driverless cars. Under the agreement, Toyota Sienna minivans will be equipped with Uber’s self-driving technology and then deployed on the ride-hailing company’s network. The vehicles are set to come online in 2021.
Coca-Cola announced the company will buy Starbucks rival, Costa, a U.K. coffee chain, from U.K. Drinks and Hotels Group, Whitebread. Costa has nearly 4,000 stores across 32 countries. The chain also sells its products in smaller on-the-go outlets called Costa Express, grocery stores and gas stations.
Coke said the $5 million acquisition gives the beverage giant a position in coffee and hot beverage across Europe, Asian, and the Middle-East.
Disney struck an agreement with a group of unions representing Walt Disney World to gradually start raising wages to $15 an hour by 2021. A large portion of the park’s workers earn less than $11 an hours. Union members will vote on the new deal early this month. The increase in wages is set to increase theme park tickets prices according to multiple reports.
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced the company will not being going private, after announcing in a tweet weeks ago he was mulling the idea of taking the company private.
He said going private would be more complicated than he initially thought and would hamper Tesla’s ability to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan.
