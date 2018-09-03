Toyota invests in Uber, Disney raises wages,Coca-Cola buys coffee chain to rival Starbucks, and more

The Rickmeyer Run-Down

Toyota invests in Uber, Disney raises wages,Coca-Cola buys coffee chain to rival Starbucks, and more
Most of the park employees make only $11/hr.
By Kathryn Rickmeyer | September 3, 2018 at 8:26 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 8:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Toyota invests $500 million in Uber to work on Driverless Cars

The Japanese car giant invested $500 million in the ride-sharing company as part of the joint venture.
The Japanese car giant invested $500 million in the ride-sharing company as part of the joint venture. (Source: WAFF)

Toyota is set to invest $500 million in Uber as apart of agreement to jointly work on driverless cars. Under the agreement, Toyota Sienna minivans will be equipped with Uber’s self-driving technology and then deployed on the ride-hailing company’s network. The vehicles are set to come online in 2021.

More information here

Coca-Cola buys Starbucks rival, Costa for $5 million

Coca-Cola purchased Starbucks's rival Costa, a U.K. coffee company for $5 million.
Coca-Cola purchased Starbucks's rival Costa, a U.K. coffee company for $5 million. (Source: WAFF)

Coca-Cola announced the company will buy Starbucks rival, Costa, a U.K. coffee chain, from U.K. Drinks and Hotels Group, Whitebread. Costa has nearly 4,000 stores across 32 countries. The chain also sells its products in smaller on-the-go outlets called Costa Express, grocery stores and gas stations.

Coke said the $5 million acquisition gives the beverage giant a position in coffee and hot beverage across Europe, Asian, and the Middle-East.

More information here

Walt Disney World raises wages to start at $15/hr

Most of the park employees make only $11/hr.
Most of the park employees make only $11/hr. (Source: Disney Employee Twitter)

Disney struck an agreement with a group of unions representing Walt Disney World to gradually start raising wages to $15 an hour by 2021. A large portion of the park’s workers earn less than $11 an hours. Union members will vote on the new deal early this month. The increase in wages is set to increase theme park tickets prices according to multiple reports.

More information here

Tesla is is not going private anytime soon

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced the company will not being going private, after announcing in a tweet weeks ago he was mulling the idea of taking the company private.

He said going private would be more complicated than he initially thought and would hamper Tesla’s ability to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan.

More information here

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.