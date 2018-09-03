10 shot at So. CA apartment complex; 3 victims ‘extremely critical’

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (RNN) – At least 10 people were shot at a Southern California apartment complex on Sunday night.
Multiple outlets, citing San Bernardino Police spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead, reported that three of the victims were in “extremely critical” condition.
The San Bernardino Sun newspaper reported that the shooting broke out in a crowd of people where “a game, possibly dice” was being played. People who live in the area told KCAL that it was "gang territory."
CNN quoted Lawhead saying police "believe that there was an exchange of gunfire."
The network spoke to a woman who lives nearby who said a “helicopter was circling around our street, talking on the loud speaker saying to put down the weapons.”
The Sun reported handguns and rifles were fired.
No arrests have been made, and it is unclear whether police yet have any suspects.
Lawhead however told CNN, “We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes, so we hope that they will yield information for us.”
