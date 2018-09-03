Olive Garden treats HPD to lunch as ‘thank you’

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Labor Day doesn’t mean a day off for everyone, including the Tennessee Valley’s dedicated first responders, but a popular restaurant treated them to a special meal as they reported for duty as a way to thank them for what they do.
Olive Garden brought the restaurant to the break room Monday afternoon, laying out a feast at the Huntsville Police Department’s North Precinct. Crews from the restaurant on University Drive set it all up and officers got to dig in and enjoy.
“Today we brought some spaghetti, meatballs, lasagna, salad for the first responders. Every Labor Day, Olive Garden likes to support the first responders in the local community,” said Olive Garden manager Billy Crocker.
For members of the police force, it was nice for them to see businesses in the community supporting law enforcement. It can be hard for officers working on holidays and not being able to spend time with their families.
“They make it special by preparing this food for us, bringing it down here. And we get to spend the day with our blue family and enjoy a great meal and some camaraderie before our shift so we really appreciate it,” stated Lt. Randy Owens, north precinct’s second shift commander.
It was the 17th consecutive year that Olive Garden has done the special catered lunches for police and fire departments. Through their nationwide effort, more than 12,000 meals have been served to first responders since 2002.
Olive Garden staff members say it’s a way to show appreciation for those who work 24/7, 365 days to serve and protect. “It’s fantastic. It’s one of the best parts of the job right here, being able to get out in the community and support those who support you,” Crocker added.
Olive Garden carried on their Labor Day tradition across Alabama on Monday, delivering meals to members of the Hoover Fire Department, Mobile Fire Department, Spanish Fort Fire & Rescue, Opelika Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Prattville Fire & Police Department, Alabaster Police Department, and Dothan Fire Department, as well as Huntsville PD.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.