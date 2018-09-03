Hot & Humid Labor Day with Midweek Tropical Moisture

Happy Labor Day! Your Labor Day is starting off warm and humid just like every other day has over the last week. Skies are mostly clear out there this morning and that should remain the case throughout most of the day today.
However, I do expect to see a little bit more cloud cover developed during the afternoon today very similar to what we had Sunday afternoon. Expect another hot and humid day with those feels-like temperatures back into the upper 90s and low triple digits, with actual air temperatures into the mid-90s today. There’s a small chance at an isolated shower, but most of that should stay into northwestern Georgia.
As many kick back off their work week tomorrow, Tuesday, there will be more of the same! Heat, humidity, and some sunshine expected throughout the day. However, there is another chance at some showers and storms to make their way through but don’t expect a whole lot of moisture on Tuesday.
All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico as development of a tropical cyclone is likely over the next 48 hours. This could make impact from Louisiana to Florida Later this week. It will be something that we will continue to monitor and how it may affect the Tennessee Valley’s weather.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
