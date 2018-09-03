The heat will not go away, spotty rain chances

Fair skies and warm temperatures will linger for the rest of your Labor Day evening, overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 70s. Tuesday will be very hot and humid with high temperatures in the middle 90s, a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.
Tropical Storm Gordon will continue to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to reach hurricane strength sometime Tuesday evening before making landfall. As of right now, HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for all of Alabama’s Gulf Coast as well as Mississippi’s. Storm surge, hurricane force winds and flash flooding will all be possible along the Gulf Shore with this potential hurricane.
The rest of the week in the Tennessee Valley will stay hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Widely scattered rain showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours through Friday.
