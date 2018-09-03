Colbert County man charged in roommate’s murder

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A man is charged with murder in Colbert County.
James Darrell Tabor is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Michael Osborn. Authorities said Tabor and Osborn were roommates.
Sheriff’s officials said Tabor also goes by the name Larry Kevin Kirby.
He is being held on $1 million bond.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said Osborn’s body was found buried in the woods behind their home on Colburn Mountain Road. He had been reported missing Friday.
Osborn’s body has been sent in for an autopsy.
