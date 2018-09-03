Bicyclist injured in crash with Muscle Shoals police car

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck confirms there was a traffic accident between an officer and a bicycle early Monday.
Reck said it happened along Wilson Dam Highway around 3:30 a.m.
The bicyclist was initially taken to Helen Keller Hospital and later flown to Huntsville Hospital. The bicyclist’s condition is not known.
Reck has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate.
“I wish to extend prayers and concerns for both the cyclist and our officer,” Reck said in a news release.
