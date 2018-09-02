Tropical Development Likely in the Gulf Later this Week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - While it has been a quiet start to the hurricane season things look like they are going to become
much more active over the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Florence has already formed off the coast of the Cape Verde Islands but that doesn’t look to have impact on any land mass. However, it is this tropical wave near the Turks and Caicos Islands that looks to have impact on the Gulf later this week.
The 6 AM National Hurricane Center (NHC) update on Sunday has upped the likelihood of tropical development to 80% over the next five days. As the NHC states, development over the next two days isn’t likely but things will progress through the middle of the week.
By Tuesday the center of the system should move into the Gulf of Mexico where there are some very warm ocean waters. Usually a tropical storm or hurricane needs sea surface temperatures (SST’s) of at least 80°F or warmer and the SST’s in the Gulf of Mexico are well above that threshold.
Right now the impacts on the Tennessee Valley are unknown because of the forecasted track of the system. However, we could see some heavy rainfall depending on where the system passes through. If this does develop into a Tropical Storm it would be named Gordon, the seventh named storm in the Atlantic basin. Keep checking back for updates online and on the 48 First Alert Weather App as we get closer to Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Twitter: @wxspinner89
Facebook: Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
