Labor Day Boating Safety Tips

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If you plan on spending Labor Day soaking up some rays and being on a boat, the US Coast Guard wants to remind you about some safety tips.
The big one, never operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol.
You should also file a float plan with a family member who will stay on shore so someone knows if you don’t come back safely.
Make sure everyone on-board is wearing a life jacket, and keep weather conditions in mind and check local forecasts before you head out.
