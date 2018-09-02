Get ready for the Huntsville Ghost Walk

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Join the Huntsville Ghost Walk every Friday and Saturday in September and October.
All ghost walks begin at Harrison Brothers Hardware Store, located at 124 South Side Square in downtown Huntsville at 6 p.m.
Visitors choose one of three walking tours: Twickenham, Old Town, and Haunted Downtown. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
The Haunted Trolley runs every Friday and Saturday in October only. Seats are $15 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under.
For more information, call (256) 509-3940, or (256) 783-2065 or see Huntsville Ghost Walk. They do not accept credit or debit cards.
