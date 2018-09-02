Hot, sunny and humid Labor Day Monday

Fair skies will stay in place for the rest of your Sunday evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the low to middle 70s.
Labor Day Monday will be sunny and hot with a peak heat index around 100°. The 90s will stick around for the work week with isolated rain showers and storms possible by Tuesday afternoon, isolated rain chances will stay in place for the rest of the week.
We are keeping our eye on a cluster of thunderstorms near north-central Cuba that is becoming more organized. The National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days, tropical storm watches may be issued the Gulf Coast as early as tonight. The temperature trend stays hot with temperatures staying well above average, no sign of fall just yet.
