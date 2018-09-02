The heat and humidity are here to stay

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Sunday! Another warm start to the day out there today as many of us are sitting into the low 70s this morning.
The humidity is high once again today as well which will continue to be the case throughout the rest of the week. Outdoor plans should be a go today as it looks like we will stay dry throughout the next two days.
There should be plenty of sunshine across the Valley today with some passing clouds move in as well.
Temperatures will be into the low to mid 90s for most of us this afternoon and combined with humidity that will make it feel more like 100°!
Make sure you are staying hydrated, especially if you are planning on taking in those holiday celebrations. Labor Day will be very similar to today with more heat and humidity and no rain.
High temperatures will once again reach the mid-90s with those feels-like temperatures back near 100°.
As we go through the rest of the week the heat will continue with minimal storm chances until we get to next weekend!
