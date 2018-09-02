Cullman Co. child airlifted to hospital after dog attack

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a dog.
Brad Williams with the Sheriff’s Office confirms the incident happened on County Road 1660 in the Fairview community around 1 p.m. Authorities say the dog that attacked the child is owned by the homeowner is a pit bull mix.
The condition of the child has not been released. There have not been any arrests made.
This story is developing.
