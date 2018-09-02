County commission to discuss Colbert County animal shelter

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said if Colbert County and the three major cities cannot create new funding mechanisms for the Colbert County Animal Shelter, the facility could very well shut down.
"We're at a point now where we could have no type of animal control," the mayor said Friday.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said a group of county officials and concerned residents are scheduled to gather to discuss changes and new policies for the facility.
Read more at the Times Daily.
