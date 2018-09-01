Priest: Family wants justice in killing of mother, daughters

Frank Rzucek, center, father of Shanann Watts, walks with family as caskets of his daughter and granddaughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, are brought to hearses outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Pinehurst, N.C. A funeral mass was held for the three who were found dead in Colorado on Aug. 16. Shanann's husband, Chris Watts, has been charged with the murders. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)