Passing Clouds Today with More Heat & Humidity, Afternoon Iso. Storms Possible

Happy Saturday everyone! Not as warm this morning, but many spots are still around if not slightly above average across the Valley with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind is a bit stronger, around 5 mph, this morning as well so fog doesn’t look like much of an issue on the roadways.
We should hold on to some of these clouds as we move through the middle of the day today and as we head into the afternoon there will be a few breaks of sunshine. That should help us warm right back up towards 90° again this afternoon. Humidity should stay high across the Valley all weekend which will drive up those feels like temperatures towards 100° again. Expect some afternoon storms to develop as we move past lunchtime. We will have to watch where they develop because that will determine who will see the rain. If it is along the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline, then most of North Alabama will stay dry. If it is closer to the Tennessee River then we will likely see more rain across North Alabama.
As far as the rest of Labor Day weekend we expect to see more of the heat and humidity but we should be dry! Expect a lot of humidity but we should see some sunshine as well! Should be a perfect day to break out the grill on Monday for your holiday!
