Passing Clouds Today with More Heat & Humidity, Afternoon Iso. Storms Possible

We should hold on to some of these clouds as we move through the middle of the day today and as we head into the afternoon there will be a few breaks of sunshine. That should help us warm right back up towards 90° again this afternoon. Humidity should stay high across the Valley all weekend which will drive up those feels like temperatures towards 100° again. Expect some afternoon storms to develop as we move past lunchtime. We will have to watch where they develop because that will determine who will see the rain. If it is along the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline, then most of North Alabama will stay dry. If it is closer to the Tennessee River then we will likely see more rain across North Alabama.